Central plans to keep Veteran's Memorial open after sharing it will stop operations

CENTRAL — Central leaders are working to keep the lights on at the Central Veteran's Memorial after the organization said they would not be able to sustain operations.

On Monday, the memorial organization said increased insurance and monthly utility bills totaling about $500 has depleted their funds.

Mayor Evan Wade of Central said that the city is working with the non-profit board that oversees the memorial on a cooperative endeavor agreement to keep the memorial open.

“The [cooperative endeavor agreement] involves some give and take, and so we're going to give the foundation the cash, and in return they're going to maintain the memorial in an open and maintained state. They're going to honor the flag etiquette and keep the power on,” Wade said.

Mayor Wade said the goal of the agreement is to allow the city to supply, but donations will be a great asset to improve the memorial's upkeep.

Once the agreement is set in place, the city, the memorial board and school board who owns the property will see to keeping the memorial open.

“The cooperative endeavor agreement will go to the city council. I feel confident that the city council will support that because it’s a very viable and valuable asset in our community."

The agreement will be discussed at Central City Council's meeting Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.