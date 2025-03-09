54°
Central firefighters save horse trapped in trailer
CENTRAL - Firefighters in Central freed a horse stuck in a toppled-over trailer Saturday night.
The Central Fire Department said the crash happened just before midnight near the corner of Wax Road and Woodland View.
Fire officials said that firefighters used extraction equipment to pry open the horse trailer and the animal walked out on its own. It was treated for minor injuries. The driver was not hurt.
