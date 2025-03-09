Central firefighters save horse trapped in trailer

54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, March 09 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Firefighters in Central freed a horse stuck in a toppled-over trailer Saturday night.

The Central Fire Department said the crash happened just before midnight near the corner of Wax Road and Woodland View.

Fire officials said that firefighters used extraction equipment to pry open the horse trailer and the animal walked out on its own. It was treated for minor injuries. The driver was not hurt. 

