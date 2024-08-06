Central Community School System to implement employee pay raises ahead of new school year

CENTRAL— All teachers and staff part of the Central Community School System will now have their salaries increased because of a new pay scale approved by the school board over the summer.

The new salary schedule will increase starting pay for teachers from $50,000 to $50,750. Teachers with 10 years of experience will have a $56,032 salary. The salary for teachers with 20 years of experience is $61,655, increased from $58,286. Teachers with 30 years of experience will have a $67,309 salary, increased from $63,886.

Superintendent Jason Fountain says he hopes these raises will help the district retain teachers with experience.

"It has become essential to invest more in compensating our experienced teachers to ensure we retain our top talent over the years," Fountain said.

The first day of school for Central School System is Thursday, August 8.