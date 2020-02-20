Census Bureau expects to hire more workers for 2020 count

Photo: Census Bureau

BATON ROUGE - As the Census Bureau embarks on the 2020 census, it's also ramping up efforts to hire workers to assist with this year's count.

According to CNN, census Director, Steven Dillingham said his agency is hoping hundreds of thousands more people will apply.

As of Thursday, Feb. 20, they've received about 2.4 million applications.

Louisiana residents can click here for employment information.

Earlier this week, Governor John Bel Edwards joined leaders in Southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, to kick off the work of the Louisiana Complete Count Committee (LCCC) to raise awareness about the 2020 U.S. Census.

In December, Gov. Edwards signed the executive order that created the LCCC as a task force responsible for implementing 2020 Census Awareness Campaigns throughout Louisiana.

The Governor urged Louisianians to participate in the census, saying, "Every Louisianan should stand up and be counted in the 2020 Census. Your participation is vital because it will give us the best look at our population, which allows us to make decisions that best serve the people of our state, determine how we are represented in Congress and be in the best possible shape to receive our share of federal resources.”