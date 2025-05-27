73°
Celebration of Life service for first Black Zachary police officer on Tuesday
ZACHARY - The funeral service for the first Black Zachary police officer is being held on Tuesday.
William "Bill" Johnson died on Saturday, May 17. He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Vietnam War, and in 1973, he made history as the first Black police officer in the city of Zachary.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at New Pilgrim Baptist Church.
Johnson's obituary can be read here.
