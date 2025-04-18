Latest Weather Blog
Celebrating Easter in St. Francisville with blooming Azaleas at Hemingbough's Sunrise Service
ST. FRANCISVILLE — Easter is a special time here in the Felicianas. And just like the new blooms on the Azaleas, it's a time of new beginnings, new hope.
On Sunday, the Easter Sunrise Service is being held at Hemingbough in St. Francisville as the center’s flowers — and faith — enter full bloom. The center, home to roaming peacocks, is also known as Peacock Paradise.
For 30 years, the amphitheater has become a sanctuary for believers of many faiths who gather at sunrise.
“This is not an idle tale. It is as real as any truth ever was, and I don't know a time in my 70 years of life when the world has not needed the message of Easter, more than it does, at this time,” Rev. Chris Andrews said.
Trending News
The Hemingbough Easter service starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Town of Fordoche receives grant for phase one upgrade of water system
-
2une In Previews: The Parole Project's Second Chance Week
-
Altercation between LaBelle Aire Head Start teachers leads to one arrest, both...
-
Three arrested in hazing death of Caleb Wilson expelled from Omega Psi...
-
2une In Previews: 4th annual Senior Citizen Fish Fry