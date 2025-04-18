83°
Celebrating Easter in St. Francisville with blooming Azaleas at Hemingbough's Sunrise Service

1 hour 11 minutes 10 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 10:40 AM April 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: John Pastorek

ST. FRANCISVILLE — Easter is a special time here in the Felicianas. And just like the new blooms on the Azaleas, it's a time of new beginnings, new hope.

On Sunday, the Easter Sunrise Service is being held at Hemingbough in St. Francisville as the center’s flowers — and faith — enter full bloom. The center, home to roaming peacocks, is also known as Peacock Paradise.

For 30 years, the amphitheater has become a sanctuary for believers of many faiths who gather at sunrise.

“This is not an idle tale. It is as real as any truth ever was, and I don't know a time in my 70 years of life when the world has not needed the message of Easter, more than it does, at this time,” Rev. Chris Andrews said.

The Hemingbough Easter service starts at 7 a.m. on Sunday. Click here for more information.

