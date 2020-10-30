CDC guidelines for Trick or Treating, other Halloween-related activities

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID Data Tracker, a total of 8,834,393 people in the US are battling coronavirus.

But the organization says that as the fight against COVID continues, not all holidays and special events need to be canceled, only adjusted to make them safer.

The CDC issued a series of safety guidelines related to Halloween and Trick or Treating, the majority of which are detailed below in a question and answer format.

Question: Should Halloween costumes include masks?

CDC: The CDC suggests making your cloth mask part of your costume and advises against using a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth mask.

It's also not a good idea to wear a costume mask over a cloth mask because this can make breathing more difficult.

Adults should also keep in mind that masks should not be worn by children under the age of two or by anyone who has difficulty breathing.

Question: What steps can be taken when passing out candy to Trick-or-Treaters?

CDC: The CDC suggests that those who pass out candy to trick-or-treaters do so outdoors via a station with individually bagged treats for the children to take.

The CDC also recommends avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters and wearing a mask.

Additionally, those passing out candy are encouraged to wash their hands before handling treats.

Question: What can parents of Trick-or-Treaters do to make the experience COVID-safe?

CDC: The CDC reminds parents that indoors and outdoors, a person is more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when they are in close contact with others for a long time.

This is why it's imperative to stay at least 6 feet away from others who do not live with you.

Adults should bring hand sanitizer (a brand that contains at least 60% alcohol) along and use it after touching objects or other people. Parents are also advised to supervise young children using hand sanitizer.

Upon arriving home after trick-or-treating, immediately wash you and your children's hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and be sure that everyone's hands are washed before they consume any treats.

Question: If someone doesn't feel comfortable participating in Trick-or-Treating, what are some other safe seasonal activities they can participate in?

CDC: The CDC recommends the following seasonal activities as long as they are practiced with masks/social distancing guidelines:

-Go on an outdoor Halloween-themed scavenger hunt.

-Decorate your home for Halloween.



-Carve pumpkins with members of your household or outside with neighbors or friends.



-Walk from house to house, admiring Halloween decorations at a distance.



-Visit a pumpkin patch or orchard. Remember to wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, especially after touching frequently touched surfaces, pumpkins, or apples.

-Go to a one-way, walk-through haunted forest or corn maze.

-Hide Halloween treats in and around your house. Hold a Halloween treat hunt with household members.

-Hold an outdoor costume parade or contest so everyone can show off their costumes.

-Host an outdoor Halloween movie night with friends or neighbors or an indoor movie night with your household members.

Click here to download the CDC's full Trick-or-Treating Safety Guidelines PDF.