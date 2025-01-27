59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Causey Road in Prairieville reopened after tractor trailer stalled on roadway, blocked traffic

2 hours 15 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, January 27 2025 Jan 27, 2025 January 27, 2025 11:25 AM January 27, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — Causey Road in Prairieville has reopened after a tractor trailer got stuck in the roadway Monday morning.

Ascension Parish deputies closed the road just east of Braud Road for about 90 minutes before it reopened.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days