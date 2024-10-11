Cause of house fire that killed 3-year-old in St. Helena under investigation

GREENSBURG – State Fire Marshals are investigating a fire that claimed the life of a 3-year-old on Friday.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on Friday in the 2800 block of Otis and Willie Matthews Road in Greensburg. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found the home completely engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was extinguished the body of the three-year-old was discovered in a bedroom of the home.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and investigators determined that the fire started on the opposite side of the home, where the body was located.