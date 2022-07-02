CATS will discuss firing demoted CEO who appears to have retained $191,000 salary

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Transit System will discuss possibly firing embattled bus boss Bill Deville Wednesday.

The CATS board scheduled an emergency meeting to determine Deville's future after he was removed as CEO following a WBRZ Investigative Unit report earlier this year.

Dwana Williams was appointed interim CEO on April 11th after Bill Deville was removed from the position. Deville was allowed to remain at the bus company and continued to receive a salary.

Deville was earning a $191,000 salary.

“We wanted someone internal, not to have someone completely new coming in, and in regard to her competency and her performance over the times that I've observed her, I feel comfortable,” board president Kahli Choran said during the April 11th meeting.

Williams salary has not been established. CATS will apparently address that, too, Wednesday. Board members are also set to discuss a contract with Williams.

The meeting comes amid investigative reporting from WBRZ's Chris Nakamoto on the bus system. Earlier in 2022, Nakamoto and WBRZ exposed several controversies at the bus system, including an executive who tested positive for meth, a recording where another boss alleged that millions of dollars were missing, and bills that were not paid on time.

Monday, WBRZ revealed a driver was told to keep driving despite complaining about issues with her bus. The bus later erupted into flames.

CATS board members are also scheduled to talk about "threatening litigation." The meeting is set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.