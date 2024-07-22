CATS to hold public meeting on bus crash

BATON ROUGE- Capital Area Transit System will hold a public meeting Monday to discuss safety issues in the wake of Thursday's bus crash. That crash sent three people to the hospital after a city bus hit a SUV and then crashed into a house near the intersection of Acadian Thruway and North Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the crash which is believed to have been caused by a mechanical failure.

A spokesperson for the bus driver's union said it had requested the meeting. "The age of the buses is a concern, the wear and tear that is on the buses since they've been on the road so long is also concern," said union leader Antonette Bryant.

The public meeting will be held on the ninth floor of the CATS administration building, 5700 Florida Boulevard on Monday at 9am.