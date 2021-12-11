75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CATS property tax renewal approved by voters Saturday

3 weeks 6 days 6 hours ago Saturday, November 13 2021 Nov 13, 2021 November 13, 2021 8:02 PM November 13, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - A ten-year tax renewal funding the public transit system here was approved by voters Saturday.

Voters in the city of Baton Rouge and Baker backed the CATS property tax renewal, which costs about $100 for each $100,000 of a home's assessed value.  The average homeowner may pay about $200 per year for the tax.

Fewer than 25,000 votes were cast for the ballot items.

Voters in Baton Rouge approved the tax renewal by about 59%; About 68% of voters approved the property tax renewal in Baker.

The property tax funds Capital Area Transit System operations.

Stream the news online: Click HERE.

Trending News

In addition to the property tax for CATS, voters statewide had to decide on four constitutional amendments. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days