75°
Latest Weather Blog
CATS property tax renewal approved by voters Saturday
BATON ROUGE - A ten-year tax renewal funding the public transit system here was approved by voters Saturday.
Voters in the city of Baton Rouge and Baker backed the CATS property tax renewal, which costs about $100 for each $100,000 of a home's assessed value. The average homeowner may pay about $200 per year for the tax.
Fewer than 25,000 votes were cast for the ballot items.
Voters in Baton Rouge approved the tax renewal by about 59%; About 68% of voters approved the property tax renewal in Baker.
The property tax funds Capital Area Transit System operations.
Stream the news online: Click HERE.
Trending News
In addition to the property tax for CATS, voters statewide had to decide on four constitutional amendments.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U-High Cubs bring home state title in football
-
Garth Brooks' Tiger Stadium show sold 90,000 tickets in 2 hours
-
Saturday's Parades will roll through Baton Rouge despite possible rainy weather
-
City parish gets millions to fix stormwater drainage issues
-
Parish officials offer reward in repeated street sign theft
Sports Video
-
U-High Cubs bring home state title in football
-
Highlights: Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...