CATS property tax renewal approved by voters Saturday

BATON ROUGE - A ten-year tax renewal funding the public transit system here was approved by voters Saturday.

Voters in the city of Baton Rouge and Baker backed the CATS property tax renewal, which costs about $100 for each $100,000 of a home's assessed value. The average homeowner may pay about $200 per year for the tax.

Fewer than 25,000 votes were cast for the ballot items.

Voters in Baton Rouge approved the tax renewal by about 59%; About 68% of voters approved the property tax renewal in Baker.

The property tax funds Capital Area Transit System operations.

Stream the news online: Click HERE.

In addition to the property tax for CATS, voters statewide had to decide on four constitutional amendments.