Catholic's Schmidt spurns MLB Draft, to pitch at LSU next season.

BATON ROUGE - Hours ahead of the MLB Draft, the LSU baseball team picked up their biggest recruiting win of the offseason.

Catholic High School Pitcher William Schmidt, who was a projected first-round draft pick in Sunday’s MLB draft, announced on social media he will pitch at LSU this upcoming season.

Callin Baton Rouge! Time for another Natty?? pic.twitter.com/4ceMRwpMvg — William Schmidt (@_williamSchmidt) July 14, 2024

Schmidt, a right-handed pitcher who can top out at 98 miles an hour, impressed at the recent MLB Draft Combine.

The 6-foot-4 194-pound teenager was this year’s Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year on a Catholic team that won a state title. The Bears were named the best team in the nation earlier this summer by MaxPreps.