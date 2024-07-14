89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic's Schmidt spurns MLB Draft, to pitch at LSU next season.

3 hours 39 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, July 14 2024 Jul 14, 2024 July 14, 2024 4:00 PM July 14, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Hours ahead of the MLB Draft, the LSU baseball team picked up their biggest recruiting win of the offseason.

Catholic High School Pitcher William Schmidt, who was a projected first-round draft pick in Sunday’s MLB draft, announced on social media he will pitch at LSU this upcoming season.

Schmidt, a right-handed pitcher who can top out at 98 miles an hour, impressed at the recent MLB Draft Combine.

Trending News

The 6-foot-4 194-pound teenager was this year’s Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year on a Catholic team that won a state title. The Bears were named the best team in the nation earlier this summer by MaxPreps.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days