Catholic's Schmidt spurns MLB Draft, to pitch at LSU next season.
BATON ROUGE - Hours ahead of the MLB Draft, the LSU baseball team picked up their biggest recruiting win of the offseason.
Catholic High School Pitcher William Schmidt, who was a projected first-round draft pick in Sunday’s MLB draft, announced on social media he will pitch at LSU this upcoming season.
Callin Baton Rouge! Time for another Natty?? pic.twitter.com/4ceMRwpMvg— William Schmidt (@_williamSchmidt) July 14, 2024
Schmidt, a right-handed pitcher who can top out at 98 miles an hour, impressed at the recent MLB Draft Combine.
The 6-foot-4 194-pound teenager was this year’s Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year on a Catholic team that won a state title. The Bears were named the best team in the nation earlier this summer by MaxPreps.
