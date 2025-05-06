Catholic High wins boys state golf title

photo courtesy of @CHSBRAthletics

LAFAYETTE – The Catholic High golf team beat the field and the rain to bring home the Boys Division 1 state title at the LHSAA Golf Championships.

In a rain-shortened second round of action the Bears team posted a score of 143 to bring home the title in the 27 holes of action at The Wetlands Golf Club in Lafayette.

Catholics two-day 428 total, which was five strokes better than defending champs C. E. Byrd, which had won seven of the last nine Boys Division I titles.

Drew Sliman of Lafayette High finished with a seven-under 101 score over the 27 holes and claimed the individual championship.

Catholic's Kevin Zheng and Nyles Williams both shot one-under 35 and David Marsh had an even-par 36 on Tuesday to boost Catholic High to the top spot.