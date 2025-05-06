74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Catholic High wins boys state golf title

3 hours 43 minutes 13 seconds ago Tuesday, May 06 2025 May 6, 2025 May 06, 2025 6:36 PM May 06, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble
photo courtesy of @CHSBRAthletics

LAFAYETTE – The Catholic High golf team beat the field and the rain to bring home the Boys Division 1 state title at the LHSAA Golf Championships.

In a rain-shortened second round of action the Bears team posted a score of 143 to bring home the title in the 27 holes of action at The Wetlands Golf Club in Lafayette.

Catholics two-day 428 total, which was five strokes better than defending champs C. E. Byrd, which had won seven of the last nine Boys Division I titles.

Drew Sliman of Lafayette High finished with a seven-under 101 score over the 27 holes and claimed the individual championship.

Trending News

Catholic's Kevin Zheng and Nyles Williams both shot one-under 35 and David Marsh had an even-par 36 on Tuesday to boost Catholic High to the top spot.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days