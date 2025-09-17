Catholic High School students score perfect 36 on ACT

BATON ROUGE- Five Catholic High School students earned a perfect score on their ACT.

According to a release, on average less than one-tenth of one percent of students who take the ACT earn a 36. The Catholic High students who got a perfect score are Stephen Gauidn '18, Jack Fuselier '19, Everett Bonner '19, Eli Bardin '19 and Isaak Dawson '19.

“Your achievement on the ACT is significant and rare. While test scores are just one of multiple criteria that most colleges consider when making admission decisions, your exceptional ACT composite score should prove helpful as you pursue your education and career goals,” said ACT Chief Executive Officer Marten Roorda in a letter to the students.

Catholic High School also had 10 students score a 35 and 13 students score a 34 on the ACT. Students who scored a 35 are Ryan Aultman, Nicholas DiLeo, Joshua Durnin, Andrew Harris, Gabe Keowen, Adam Langlois, Khoivu Nguyen, Edward Alumbaugh, Kyle Becnel and Hunter Antie.

Those who scored a 34 are Evan Dille, Michael Doran, Jackson Haag, Marc Taylor, Steven Vince, Alejandro Cordova, Hunter Doiron, Ryan Harmon, Reece Lantz, Andrew Wilkins, Daniel Woodruff, Patrick Herry and Nicholas Robert.