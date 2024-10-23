80°
Catholic Charities hosting supply drive Monday for victims of Hurricanes Milton and Helene
BATON ROUGE - Catholic Charities will host a supply drive all day Monday for victims in Florida still recovering from Hurricanes Milton and Helene.
Supplies will be collected at the Westerfield Center located right next to the Catholic Life Center off South Acadian Thruway.
Catholic Charities is asking for specific supplies including cleaning supplies, adult diapers, feminine hygiene products, and Visa gift cards. The supply drive will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
