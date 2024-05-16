Catholic Bears bring home 2017 Division I state title

New Orleans, LA - For the second time in three years, Catholic High is bringing back a state championship to Baton Rouge.

The Bears beat John Curtis 20-14 to claim the Division I State Title trophy on Saturday in the Superdome, bringing back the hardware to cap off their 12-3 season in Gabe Fertitta's first season as head coach.

Catholic quarterback Cameron Dartez winning the MVP award while throwing for 206 yards with one passing touchdown on the day for the Bears.

Another valuable performance game from defensive back Patrick Mensah who not only had the game-winning interception but also had the electric punt return to set up the go-ahead score in the second half.

After a scoreless first quarter, Catholic QB Cameron Dartez tossed a short pass to Austin Hood who works his magic 65-yards for the score to give the Bears a 7-0 lead that they took into the locker room at half.

Catholic and John Curtis traded scores in the second half making it a 14-14 game until the Bears knocked in two field goals to make it a 20-14 lead for Catholic High with just a minute left in the title game.

The Bears defense held on late to grab and interception and stop the Patriots on their comeback quest and Catholic takes home the hardware in 2017 for the LHSAA Division I state championship.