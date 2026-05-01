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Cat Haven set to relocate to new Airline Highway location with higher capacity, cat cafe, reports say

4 hours 27 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, May 01 2026 May 1, 2026 May 01, 2026 11:42 AM May 01, 2026 in News
Source: Baton Rouge Business Report
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Cat Haven is moving to a larger facility along Airline Highway later this year with increased capacity and Baton Rouge's first-ever cat café, The Baton Rouge Business Report reported.

The expansion will see the capacity expand from 75 to 125 cats, and will be a cage-free environment. Business Report says that plans call for an adoption center and advanced medical areas aimed at improving care and comfort for animals.

The $1.1 million project is expected to be finished by June, the outlet added. 

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The shelter is currently located on North Harrell’s Ferry Road.

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