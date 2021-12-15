Carjacking reported near LSU apartment building Wednesday morning

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a carjacking reported in broad daylight on LSU's campus Wednesday.

LSU Police issued an alert around 7:42 a.m. regarding the attack near the Edward Gay Apartments off West Roosevelt Street and Spruce Lane.

As of 9 a.m., police are still investigating the incident but say they believe the suspects are no longer on campus.

No other information on the carjacking was immediately available.