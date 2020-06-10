73°
CareSouth cancels drive-thru virus testing Wednesday, due to inclement weather
BATON ROUGE – Due to heavy rains, CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community Testing will not take place in Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville on Wednesday, June 10, but walk-up testing will remain available.
In Baton Rouge, walk-up testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday at 3140 Florida Street.
In Donaldsonville, walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to noon, at 904 Catalpa Street.
Patients must pre-register for the COVID-19 test byvisiting CareSouth's website at caresouth.org or by calling (225) 650-2000.
Testing is available to anyone age 12 or older with or without symptoms, and with or without insurance.
