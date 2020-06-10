73°
CareSouth cancels drive-thru virus testing Wednesday, due to inclement weather

22 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, June 10 2020 Jun 10, 2020 June 10, 2020 8:34 AM June 10, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE –  Due to heavy rains, CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community Testing will not take place in Baton Rouge and Donaldsonville on Wednesday, June 10, but walk-up testing will remain available. 

In Baton Rouge, walk-up testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday at 3140 Florida Street.  

In Donaldsonville, walk-up testing is available from 8 a.m. to noon, at 904 Catalpa Street. 

Patients must pre-register for the COVID-19 test byvisiting CareSouth's website at caresouth.org or by calling (225) 650-2000

Testing is available to anyone age 12 or older with or without symptoms, and with or without insurance. 

