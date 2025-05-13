85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cardiovascular Institute of the South holding free vein screenings in Baton Rouge, Prairieville

BATON ROUGE – The Cardiovascular Institute of the South is offering free vein screenings in Prairieville and Baton Rouge for Women's Health Month.

The screenings are ideal for people experiencing symptoms of venous disease in the legs like swelling, pain, varicose veins, ulcers or discoloration, CIS said. Those who attend the free screenings will also receive complimentary thermal imaging scans that will be reviewed on-site by CIS cardiologist Dr. Shashi Gavini.

"For best results, wear clothing that can be pulled above the knee," CIS said.

The Prairieville screening will be Wednesday, May 21, at 6550 Main Street, Suite 1000, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m..

The Baton Rouge screening will be Friday, May 23, at 8401 Picardy Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m..

Registration for the events are required and space is limited. Call (985) 873-5688 to reserve a spot.

