Cardell Hayes indicted for shooting of ex-Saints Player

7 years 1 month 1 day ago Thursday, April 28 2016 Apr 28, 2016 April 28, 2016 2:20 PM April 28, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press, WWL
By: APNewsNow, WBRZ.com

NEW ORLEANS- An Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted Cardell Hayes with the second-degree murder in the shooting death of retired Saints NFL player Will Smith on Thursday afternoon.

Hayes was also indicted for attempted second-degree murder of Smith’s wife, Racquel Smith.

Bond was set at $1.75 million, according to reports from WWL who has a shared content agreement with WBRZ.

Police say Cardell Hayes shot the star defensive end and Smith's wife late April 9th, killing Smith and hitting Racquel Smith in both legs.

 Police said Hayes's Hummer hit Smith's Mercedes SUV from behind and they got into an argument.
    
A lawyer for Hayes has said repeatedly that his client was not the aggressor and that the truth will come out during the investigation. Hayes has been jailed since the shooting.
    
A lawyer for Smith's family has described Hayes as "enraged" during the shooting and portrayed his clients as the victims.
    
The indictment was announced during a preliminary hearing in the case.
    

