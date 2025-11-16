82°
Latest Weather Blog
Cara's House Ascension Parish Animal Shelter hosts free pet vaccination clinic
PRAIRIEVILLE - Cara's House animal shelter hosted a free pet vaccination clinic on Sunday at the Athletes in Motion building in Prairieville.
The free clinic offered DAPPV shots for dogs and FVRCP shots for cats while also providing microchips and rabies vaccines for $5 each.
Trending News
Cara's House, an open intake animal shelter in Ascension Parish, takes in about 3,000 animals each year and relies heavily upon donations and fundraising to provide for the animals in the facility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tailgate on 2: LSU vs Ark & SU vs TX SU
-
Pokémon craze has collectors waiting outside stores hoping to win big
-
Get 2 moving: Adult tumbling classes at Get fit gym
-
INVESTIGATIVE: One stalking victim's mother speaks after man kills woman, sets himself...
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 12: Will Georgia crush Texas playoff...
Sports Video
-
Friday Night Blitz Game of the Week: Dutchtown at Central
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss