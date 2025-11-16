Cara's House Ascension Parish Animal Shelter hosts free pet vaccination clinic

PRAIRIEVILLE - Cara's House animal shelter hosted a free pet vaccination clinic on Sunday at the Athletes in Motion building in Prairieville.

The free clinic offered DAPPV shots for dogs and FVRCP shots for cats while also providing microchips and rabies vaccines for $5 each.

Cara's House, an open intake animal shelter in Ascension Parish, takes in about 3,000 animals each year and relies heavily upon donations and fundraising to provide for the animals in the facility.