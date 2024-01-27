63°
Car stuck in canal near University Lake; no injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - A car got stuck in a canal near University Lake early Saturday morning.
Officials say the incident was reported around 3:30 a.m.
The driver did not suffer any injuries.
Impairment is unknown at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
