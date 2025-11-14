77°
Car left upside down after crash closes I-12 on-ramp at Juban Crossing

1 hour 33 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, November 14 2025 Nov 14, 2025 November 14, 2025 12:51 PM November 14, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - A vehicle was flipped upside down after a crash on the I-12 on-ramp at Juban Crossing on Friday, officials said.

The crash left a vehicle upside down on the roadway, causing the on-ramp to close. 

Officials said there were no reported injuries and are waiting for assistance in removing the vehicle from the roadway. 

Radar
7 Days