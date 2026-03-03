Car flips into Kenner canal after hitting 100 mph in police chase

Source: WWL

KENNER — A multi-parish high-speed chase ended with a car flipping into a canal in Kenner and a man from Baker in custody, WWL reports.

Louisiana State Police say the chase started on I-10 in St. Charles Parish where a trooper says he saw 38-year-old David Freeman going 13 mph over the speed limit.

Troopers pursued Freeman into Jefferson Parish, where they say the chase reached speeds over 100 mph. State Police say troopers rammed the car—sending it flying into a nearby canal—when Freeman continued to drive recklessly through city streets.

Officials say Freeman had outstanding warrants and was on probation. Freeman remains in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges including speeding, reckless operation, driving on a suspended license and aggravated flight from a police officer.