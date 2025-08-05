77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car flipped in three-vehicle wreck at O'Neal intersection

1 hour 54 minutes 28 seconds ago Tuesday, August 05 2025 Aug 5, 2025 August 05, 2025 6:45 PM August 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A car overturned along O'Neal Lane in a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday. 

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and George O'Neal Road. 

Trending News

It's unclear what led up to the wreck. WBRZ has asked for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days