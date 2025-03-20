63°
Latest Weather Blog
Car backs into Old Hammond Highway grocery store
BATON ROUGE - A car went through the front of Valdez Market on Old Hammond Highway on Thursday.
A WBRZ crew got video of the car, which appeared to have backed into the front of the market around 11:30 a.m.
Trending News
No information about how the crash happened was released. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD: Suspect in shooting outside OLOL arrested Wednesday night on Mississippi River...
-
Fire hydrant testing begins across Livingston, leaves potential water and pipe issues...
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Jones Creek Road
-
Louisiana superintendents trying to determine if they will lose funding following Trump...
-
Former Southern interim chancellor Margaret Ambrose dead at 81, university says
Sports Video
-
Southern women's basketball beats UC San Diego 68-56 to win the program's...
-
LSU baseball bringing their arsenal of arms on their first SEC road...
-
Southern baseball falls to Incarnate Word 19-11 in mid-week matchup
-
Southern Lady Jags hoops team ready for NCAA opener
-
No. 2 LSU baseball run-rules New Orleans