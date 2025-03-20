63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Car backs into Old Hammond Highway grocery store

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A car went through the front of Valdez Market on Old Hammond Highway on Thursday. 

A WBRZ crew got video of the car, which appeared to have backed into the front of the market around 11:30 a.m. 

No information about how the crash happened was released. It's unclear if anyone was injured. 

