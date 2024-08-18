Capitol High School Alumni Association holds roundup and cookout

91°
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Capitol High School Alumni Association invited the community to its campus this Saturday afternoon to celebrate the school's legacy.

The parking lot was packed with cars when everything kicked off at noon for the alumni round up and cookout. Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr. says at least 500 people come out evert year to enjoy music, food, and fun.

"I just want them to to know people from Capitol High are ready to perform... professionally, and there's some great people who came from this school we want to keep that legacy alive," Dunn said.

Dunn hopes to keep Capitol High's school spirit alive to inspire upcoming generations.

