Capital region drivers, car wash employees warn that pollen can be damaging to cars

BATON ROUGE — As spring settles in, pollen is returning across the capital region much to the dismay of those with allergies.

“Pollen is a big hassle," Baton Rouge resident Brad Poche said. "I, along with probably millions of others, am really congested right now because of it."

But it’s not just allergies that have people worried. The thick blanket of yellowish-green dust covering cars can pose more than just an inconvenience — it can also be harmful to the vehicles.

“It’s all over my windshield. I can barely see,” Poche said.

One driver visiting from California said that a quick carwash won’t clean the pollen properly. Maliki Dilworth said that he has had to wash his car multiple times a week since pollen began building up.

While most view pollen as an annoying inconvenience, Benny's Car Wash operations manager Connor Couret says it’s more than just a cosmetic issue. The acidic properties of pollen can damage a car's paint job over time.

“It’s not an easy fix, but it’s definitely something that can be prevented by keeping your car clean and washing it regularly,” Couret said.

He said that pollen can have a sanding effect on the bodies of cars.

“I recommend washing your car at least two to three times a week during peak pollen season," Couret said.

He added that regular washes can protect drivers' investments in their cars.