Capital Area United Way hosting free job readiness workshops for women Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area United Way is hosting a women's empowerment event Thursday and working to get women ready for the workplace.

Organizers said the free event will have resume workshops, tips for applying for jobs and a no-cost workwear boutique.

The event runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the BREC Milton J. Womack Park at 6201 Florida Boulevard.