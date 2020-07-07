Capital Area Transit System (CATS) reminds riders to wear masks

BATON ROUGE - Residents in the Capital City have been diligent when it comes to wearing masks, according to Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome during a Tuesday morning interview with WBRZ.

Later that morning, Capital Area Transit System (CATS) reminded residents that just as they must wear masks while frequenting local businesses, all riders must have a mask or some form of face-covering over their nose and mouth in order to ride CATS vehicles.

The transportation department went on to say that customers without face-coverings are subject to denial of boarding as well as removal from the transit system.

Those who make use of CATS buses and other forms of transportation can keep up with announcements from the organization via its Twitter account or website.