Capital area PALS hosting 2nd annual Pop-Up BBQ

By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE - The Capital Area Police Activities League is getting ready to host its 2nd Annual pop-up BBQ hoping to bridge the gap between law enforcement and community youth.

The event is happening Saturday June 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Howell Park. There will be free food, games and activities.

"Times are changing, and our approach can't be the same," said Corporal Brandon Jones with the Baton Rouge Police Department. "We have to come up with creative ways to reach out. To me, it's super important just continuing to stay fresh and reach out."

