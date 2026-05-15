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Capital area gardens open for free daylily tours this weekend
BATON ROUGE — The American Daylily Society is hosting a series of free open garden tours in the Baton Rouge area this month.
One of these events is on May 16 from 8 a.m. to noon.
The society is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the beauty and cultivation of daylilies, with more than 4,000 members worldwide.
Louisiana is part of Region 13, and the event will feature four open garden tours.
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Locations include the Botanical Garden of Baton Rouge, Clair Fontenot Public Garden at 7950 Independence Park in Baton Rouge; Brenda Bridges' Garden, a private garden at 14510 Brenda Street in Gonzales; Dale Bowman's Garden, a private garden at 11019 Buxton Road in St. Amant; and Peter and Carol Lazar Garden, a private garden at 5875 Forsythia Avenue in Baton Rouge.
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