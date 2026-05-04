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Candlelight vigil for Livingston Parish crossing guard to begin at 8 p.m. - Watch the gathering here

1 hour 6 minutes 29 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 7:56 PM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS — A candlelight vigil will be held Monday night for crossing guard Katy Wells, who died after being hit by a vehicle at a Denham Springs elementary school on Thursday. 

People are set to gather at 7:30 p.m. outside Seventh Ward Elementary School. The vigil starts at 8 p.m.

Wells worked for Livingston Parish schools and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for 40 years, most recently working for Gray's Creek Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary. 

"When we think of community service, Katy defined it," Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said. "Her kindness, her dedication, and her presence at our schools made a lasting impact on countless families, students, and colleagues. She stood as a symbol of care, safety, and selflessness every single day. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn this tremendous loss."

Wells was on duty at Gray's Creek Elementary when she was struck by a truck on Highway 16. Darren Goudeau, 64, of Walker, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and second-offense DWI following the incident. 

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