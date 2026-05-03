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Candlelight vigil announced for crossing guard struck by vehicle in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS — A candlelight vigil was announced for crossing guard Katy Wells, who died after being hit by a vehicle at a Denham Springs elementary school on Thursday.
Wells was on duty at Gray's Creek Elementary when she was struck by a truck on Highway 16. Darren Goudeau,64, of Walker, was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide and second-offense DWI following the incident.
Wells worked for Livingston Parish schools and the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for 40 years, most recently working for Gray's Creek Elementary and Seventh Ward Elementary.
"When we think of community service, Katy defined it," Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte said. "Her kindness, her dedication, and her presence at our schools made a lasting impact on countless families, students, and colleagues. She stood as a symbol of care, safety, and selflessness every single day. Our hearts are heavy as we mourn this tremendous loss."
The vigil will be held on Monday, May 4, at Seventh Ward Elementary School, with a gathering beginning at 7:30 p.m. and the vigil starting at 8 p.m.
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