Southern University seeking person of interest in on-campus shooting

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Southern University officials have shared pictures of a person of interest in the investigation into an on-campus shooting that happened Sunday

The shooting happened Sunday night and left one person injured. The person pictured above is a person of interest in the investigation, officials said. 

The campus was placed into lockdown Sunday night but it has since been lifted. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact SUPD at (225) 771-2770.

