Campbell, Perkins named to AP All-America team; LSU among 6 teams with multiple selections
BATON ROUGE — The Associated Press on Monday named LSU lineman Will Campbell and linebacker Harold Perkins to its pre-season All-America team.
Ohio State had four players on the AP team while Georgia and Michigan had three players each.
Campbell is from Monroe and Perkins is from New Orleans. Campbell has started 26 games at left tackle and last year helped block for Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels. LSU finished in the top 10 in rushing and passing yards per game last year.
Perkins has 147 tackles in his two previous seasons with the Tigers.
Alabama and Notre Dame also have two first-team selections.
