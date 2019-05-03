75°
Callers using international phone number attempting to scam residents
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies with the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office are warning residents about a recent phone scam.
Authorities say victims got calls from Sierra Leone Thursday night. The phone only rang once or twice.
The department said it’s called the "Wangiri" or "One Ring" scam.
"The aim is to have you call the international number back, resulting in high phone charges," authorities said. "DO NOT call back."
If people get a suspicious call, they are encouraged to block the number.
