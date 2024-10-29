Busy section of Bluebonnet left without multiple streetlights, pedestrian struck in area last week

BATON ROUGE — There are several street lights out along a busy stretch of road where a pedestrian was hit recently.

Jeannie Williamson drives on Bluebonnet Boulevard between Airline Highway and Jefferson Highway before the sun rises on her way to work. She says the lights have been out for several months.

"It's very dark and it's just dangerous," she said.

There has been a lot of construction along Jefferson Highway. Williamson says it's been dark ever since the start of that project.

"They opened it up to traffic several months ago but they never turned the lights back on," said Williamson.

The street lights along Woman's Center for Wellness and in the median on Bluebonnet Boulevard are out. There are several more lights out in front of the new development The Waters at Bluebonnet.

While the businesses and apartment complexes in the area are well-lit, the streets are not. Last week, someone was hit by a car on Bluebonnet near Celtic Drive. It happened before the sun came up and the injuries were so bad they were taken to the hospital.

"I believe that person was hit by the car because they just couldn't see them in the dark," said Williamson.

The City Parish says it pays for the maintenance of the street lights but they are owned by Entergy and it's Entergy's responsibility to fix the problems. The city says it's notified the electric company about the outages, so has 2 On Your Side.