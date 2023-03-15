Business owner repeatedly charged for security light that doesn't exist

BATON ROUGE - A business owner says she has been paying for a security light that she hasn't had since October 2021.

Dorothy Holden says she's tired of waiting on Entergy to adjust her bill.

"They keep saying they're going to do something and nobody does anything," Holden said.

In a nutshell, that's why she contacted 2 On Your Side. Holden has been paying the bill all along fearing her power would be turned off if she didn't. After making several phone calls to the utility company, the security light charge continues to show up on her bill each month. The charges range from approximately $36 to $47 per month.

Holden says she had her security light for years before a car knocked down the pole it was hanging on. Entergy removed the hole, but not the extra fee.

Every time she enters her business, EZ Pak N Serve on Plank Road in Baton Rouge, she's reminded about what happened. Part of the pole is still lying across the street and the rest is attached to the wires out from of the building. There's a hole in the ground where the pole once stood.

"It looks very ridiculous."

After adding up the charges, Entergy owes her over $1,000 for the light she doesn't have. At this point, she'll take a credit for the charges. What Holden really wants is for Entergy to restore the pole and rehang her security light.

She has some lighting around her building, but says more is better.

"I think that it's safer if you have light around the place, it's much safer and customers feel safe at night coming in if the light is there."

Entergy says it's looking into Holden's charges and what's next for the pole.