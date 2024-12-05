Bus inside mechanic shop on Airline Highway catches fire; fire investigators looking for cause

Image credit to Baton Rouge Fire Department

BATON ROUGE - A bus caught fire at a mechanic shop on Airline Highway Thursday evening, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire was at TruckPro on Airline Highway. Investigators say no injuries resulted from the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

