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Country star LeAnn Rimes performs at Manship Theater's annual fundraiser in Baton Rouge

2 hours 3 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, April 17 2026 Apr 17, 2026 April 17, 2026 5:08 PM April 17, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LeAnn Rimes performed at the Manship Theater as part of the theater's annual fundraiser.

Guests enjoyed catering from Mansurs on the Boulevard and drinks.

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The funds help provide more opportunities for arts education and entertainment in Baton Rouge.

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