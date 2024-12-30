49°
Latest Weather Blog
Burn ban issued for most of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A statewide burn ban has been issued for most parishes in Louisiana due to extremely dry conditions within the state, officials said.
State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning and the Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued a cease and desist order for all private burning, according to the office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal.
The order will be effective as of 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and will remain in effect until further notice, officials said.
Trending News
According to officials, the burn ban order does not include the following parishes: Bossier, Iberville, St. Landry, St. Mary.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
St. Michael High School holds 16th annual Holiday Cup raising awareness for...
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas