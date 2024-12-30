49°
Burn ban issued for most of Louisiana

8 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Saturday, November 05 2016 Nov 5, 2016 November 05, 2016 11:57 AM November 05, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

BATON ROUGE - A statewide burn ban has been issued for most parishes in Louisiana due to extremely dry conditions within the state, officials said.

State Fire Marshal H. "Butch" Browning and the Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain issued a cease and desist order for all private burning, according to the office of Louisiana State Fire Marshal.

The order will be effective as of 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and will remain in effect until further notice, officials said.

According to officials, the burn ban order does not include the following parishes: Bossier, Iberville, St. Landry, St. Mary.

