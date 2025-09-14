Bullet casings found next to car with broken windshield at LSU Law Center, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE — Bullet casings were found next to a car with a damaged windshield at the LSU Law Center after a fight on Saturday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Officers responded to a shots-fired call at the Law Center just after 8 p.m., during the LSU vs. Florida football game.

According to police, a group of men got into a fight and LSU Police detained two of them. During their investigation, though, detectives found that neither of them was responsible for the shooting.

There have not been any reported victims of the shooting, BRPD said.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting, and police ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.