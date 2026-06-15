Build EBR to unveil Scotlandville and Dixie redevelopment concepts at town halls this month

BATON ROUGE — Build EBR is set to publicly unveil proposed redevelopment plans for two Baton Rouge communities on June 29.

The plans cover the Scotlandville and Dixie areas and come out of the organization's "You Said, We Heard" initiative, which gathered input from residents through community meetings, surveys and stakeholder engagement.

Residents shared priorities including quality housing, retail opportunities, green space, walkable neighborhoods and investments that preserve community character while creating new opportunities for growth.

"This process began with a commitment to listen," Build EBR leadership said. "The concepts being unveiled are a direct reflection of what residents shared about the future they want for their communities."

The Dixie Community Town Hall runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the Delmont Gardens Branch Library at 3351 Lorraine St.

The Scotlandville Community Town Hall follows from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 616 Harding Blvd.

The Scotlandville concept focuses on neighborhood stabilization, homeownership opportunities, green space and neighborhood-serving retail near Southern University.

The Dixie Anchor Site vision builds on the Plank Road and Choctaw corridor with new housing opportunities, retail development, public gathering spaces and community-centered amenities.

Attendees will have the chance to view the proposed redevelopment concepts, hear from project leaders and planners, ask questions and engage with Build EBR on next steps.

Community members, neighborhood leaders, business owners, faith-based organizations, elected officials and stakeholders are encouraged to attend both events.