Buckling roadway forced I-10 closure in Ascension Parish, likely caused by excessive heat

1 hour 55 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, June 30 2023 Jun 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 12:13 PM June 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO - A stretch of I-10 was closed off to westbound traffic in Ascension Parish Friday after a portion of the roadway buckled, leaving a pothole on the interstate. 

The obstruction was reported around 11 a.m. on I-10 West near the LA 22 exit in Sorrento. DOTD reports that the hole, possibly caused by excessive heat, was patched up around noon. 

The interstate has since reopened.

Read more about current heat advisories for the capital area here.

