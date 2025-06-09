88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Buc-ee's opens Pass Christian location, welcomes hundreds of summertime travelers

1 hour 20 minutes 49 seconds ago Monday, June 09 2025 Jun 9, 2025 June 09, 2025 12:13 PM June 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. - Beloved gas station and food stop Buc-ee's has a new Gulf Coast stop!

The new location in Pass Christian, which opened Monday, is sure to be a staple rest stop for Louisiana residents traveling to Gulfport, Pensacola, Orange Beach and beyond. 

Trending News

WBRZ's Angelica Butine and Joel Bruce were live from the location, talking with travelers and customers alike - and hopefully bringing back some snacks for those of us in our newsroom!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days