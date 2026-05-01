Brusly softball looks to make it past the semifinals in LHSAA Tournament

BRUSLY - Brusly softball has been to the state tournament in three of the last four years. However, they haven't been able to get over the hump and make it to the championship game.

The Panthers feel as if this can be their year to bring a trophy home. They're relying not only on their talents, but the bond the team has to carry them through their time in Sulphur.

"We talked about it. We want to play on that last day. That's our focus; to get to that game. I've been there four times playing in that game, and it's something I want this group to feel. Just to have that opportunity," head coach Beau Bouvier said.

No. 3 Brusly heads to Sulphur to take on No. 2 Lutcher in the Non-Select Division II semifinals set for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

If they advance to the State Championship game, they'll face the winner of No. 1 North Desoto vs. No. 5 Iota on Sunday at noon.