76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Brusly Police open investigation after rash of vehicle burglaries in town

4 hours 19 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 5:29 PM March 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BRUSLY — Police have opened an investigation following a string of overnight vehicle burglaries in the Brusly area.

The Brusly Police Department is working to locate suspects after residents in Brusly reported their cars broken into overnight on Saturday. 

Officers said that they only had two forced break-ins in the last 10 years and that criminals only attempted to steal from an unlocked vehicle. Residents are advised to make sure all car doors are locked.  

Trending News

Anyone who wants to make a report can call 225-490-0911. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days